1 person believed trapped after avalanche near Merritt, B.C.

One person is believed to be trapped after an avalanche near Merritt, B.C., the RCMP says.

The Mounties received a report of an avalanche near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek at 12:41 p.m. Saturday, they said in a statement. Cabin Lake is about 57 kilometres southwest of Merritt.

“Initial reports from the scene indicate that one person is confirmed trapped and in need of urgent care,” the RCMP said.

The incident is developing and the RCMP said it may provide updates as they are available.

It urged people to monitor Avalanche Canada for conditions and use extra caution travelling in the backcountry.

Avalanche Canada, a not-for-profit organization that issues daily avalanche forecasts in the winter, maintained high danger ratings for several areas in the province at alpine and treeline elevations.

A high danger rating indicates very dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in the terrain is not recommended, according to the not-for-profit organization’s website. Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered ones are very likely.

Cabin Lake is located in the South Coast Inland area where Avalanche Canada forecast a high danger rating for alpine, treeline and below treeline elevations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.