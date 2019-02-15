 Skip to main content

Canada 11-year-old Brampton, Ont., girl subject of Amber Alert found dead, father arrested

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

11-year-old Brampton, Ont., girl subject of Amber Alert found dead, father arrested

MISSISSAUGA
The Canadian Press
Comments

An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father and subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday night has been found dead at a home west of Toronto, police said.

Peel regional police issued the alert at 11 p.m. Thursday, several hours after 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar failed to return his daughter, Riya, to her mother.

“(He) has since made comments indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter,” police said Thursday night before the girl’s body was found in Brampton, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl did not live with her father on a full-time basis, police said, but was dropped off at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., at about 3 p.m. so he could take her out for her birthday.

Const. Taryn Hill, spokeswoman with Peel police, said Riya’s mother called the authorities when the pair did not return at 6:30 p.m.

“Because of the seriousness of this, we had investigators respond right away,” Hill said in an interview Friday.

“So, once we exhausted all investigation means, that’s when we met the criteria to have an Amber Alert released.”

Riya was found dead around midnight, Hill said, and her father was arrested by provincial police a short time later about 130 kilometres north, near Orillia, Ont.

Police could not say how the Brampton home is connected to Rajkumar and his family.

Hill said Peel police’s homicide and missing persons unit have taken over the investigation.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter