16 more COVID deaths in Ontario; 1,677 new cases reported

Ontario is reporting another 16 deaths related to COVID-19.

The province has now had almost 4,000 people die from the novel coronavirus.

Authorities also recorded 1,677 new infections, a drop around 10 per cent from a day earlier.

Both the number of patients in hospitals as well as those on ventilators were down.

However, ICU admissions rose by 16, bringing the total to 253 people in intensive care.

Ten of the latest deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.

