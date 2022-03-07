Investigators in Ontario say they’ve identified 16 sudden deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay requiring further police investigation or a coroner’s review because the Thunder Bay Police Service and coroner’s office neglected to conduct fulsome investigations, including the death of a two-month-old baby with cocaine in its system and parents with violent histories.

The investigators also recommended an external review of the 25 unsolved Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls cases sitting with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s criminal investigation branch, The Globe has learned.

The Thunder Bay Police Service and the Thunder Bay Police Board has been the subject of two investigations after the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations high school students concluded in 2016. One, led by Gerry McNeilly of the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, found in its report called Broken Trust, that the force was guilty of systemic racism. It said the force both over-policed and under-policed Indigenous people.

The second investigation, led by former Senator Murray Sinclair, dissolved the police board, also accusing it of racism and failing to police the police.

This latest report was quietly released last week to the OIPRD, the police board and Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General. It was led by an executive governance committee that included Justice Stephen Goudge, Ontario’s Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer, Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth, Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist, First Nations elder Helen Cromarty, and a representative of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a political organization representing approximately 49 mostly remote First Nations in the region.

The report prepared by the committee contains case summaries and comprehensive reports of nine sudden deaths of Indigenous people that were reinvestigated and outlines shortcomings of incomplete police investigations, lack of documentation and lack of coroner involvement.

The recommendation to review the MMIWG cases is part of a confidential report by investigators to the executive governance committee that didn’t include it in its final report to the OIPRD.

Ministry of Attorney General spokesperson Brian Gray confirmed in an e-mail it’s received a copy of the 42-page report, as well as a request from the executive governance committee to refer the 16 additional deaths for reinvestigation, and will determine the appropriate next steps, including notification of families “at the appropriate time and in consultation with the police service and victim services.”

The final report to the OIPRD – which will be made public once all families are notified and given copies – concludes four recommendations from the 2018 Broken Trust report, including the reinvestigation of nine sudden deaths of Indigenous people.

An assigned team of investigators, led by retired Ontario Provincial Police superintendent Ken Leppert, was tasked with the conducting the nine Broken Trust reinvestigations, identifying any additional cases they encountered that should be looked at again by police, and determining if the case of Stacey DeBungee needed to be reinvestigated.

Mr. Huyer announced last June that the OPP had taken on Mr. DeBungee’s case following initial work from the Broken Trust investigators that resulted in a request to the OPP from the Ministry of Attorney General.

Mr. DeBungee’s 2015 death spurred the Broken Trust investigation of the Thunder Bay Police Service, after his family and the community of Rainy River First Nation filed complaints to the OIPRD with concerns that police had prematurely determined his death an accident because he was Indigenous and intoxicated. His body had been found in a city river.

In the confidential report to the executive governance committee, the Broken Trust investigators said it reviewed 229 cases of concern pulled from Thunder Bay Police Service and Ontario Chief Coroner’s records between 2003 and 2017, identifying 14 sudden deaths for further police investigation and two cases for a coroner’s review as a matter of public safety relating to missing persons and toxic drug deaths. All but one of the 16 deceased are Indigenous, 10 are women, and with the exception of the 2-month old baby, all are between the ages of 22 and 61.

Investigators reported that the cause of and manner of death of the two-month-old baby was undetermined and if evidence was collected properly, should have been a criminal negligence causing death investigation. The baby was found unresponsive in an apartment, pronounced dead at hospital, and police at the time were aware of previous abuse allegations against the parents and another small child in the same home, Broken Trust investigators revealed.

Investigators also recommended an external audit of the police service’s records management system as it relates to death investigations, citing a “high volume of inconsistent classifications of sudden death investigations, inconsistent records management, poor documentation of records and concerning cases that may require additional review.”

Comprehensive reports for each of the nine cases reinvestigated outlined the original Thunder Bay Police Service findings, the process of the reinvestigations, including the independent review of records and evidence by members of the Broken Trust investigative resource committee that comprised Indigenous pathologists and coroners. Some witness names and other sensitive details have been redacted in copies that have also been shared with families and their representatives.

Four of the nine reinvestigated cases were of youth from the 2015 coroner’s inquest that looked at the deaths of seven First Nations students attending high school in Thunder Bay when they died between 2000-2011. Their families and communities at the time voiced concerns over police inaction because they were Indigenous, initially brushing off the disappearance of 15-year-old Jethro Anderson as a kid who was just out partying. Police later found his body in the Kaministiquia River and his death was ruled a drowning. The 2015 inquest jury concluded his death was caused by drowning and the manner of death undetermined.

Broken Trust investigators concluded no changes in the causes and manners of deaths of Mr. Anderson and the other three students from the Coroner’s inquest, Curran Strang, Kyle Morriseau, and Jordan Wabasse following their reinvestigations.

Findings in only one of the nine cases reinvestigated resulted in a change of cause and manner of death.

Caitlyn Kasper is a lawyer with Aboriginal Legal Services in Toronto representing Mr. Anderson’s family and two others from the Broken Trust reinvestigations and coroner’s inquest.

Ms. Kasper said there’s been little transparency, follow-through and communication from the executive governance committee to them and the families about what information will be contained and shared in the final report that is supposed to be public. She said initially the final report was supposed to include their feedback about the process, which they’ve outlined in 18 pages of what she called “repeated failures to provide adequate and effective communication and police services to the communities.”

She said they received the investigative reports for Mr. Anderson, Kyle Morriseau, Jordan Wabasse from the executive governance committee in December, months after the committee met with the families in-person to discuss the findings. At that time, they were left with little information and nothing on paper. Ms. Kasper said when they finally received the approximately 30-page reports, they were mostly redacted and “overwhelmingly, [the reports] did not shed any new light on anything.”

She said if the committee knew that’s what the outcome was going to be, the families should’ve been told sooner rather than later.

“Given the fact that this purpose of project Broken Trust was supposed to restore and instil new confidences, and relationship building between Thunder Bay police and Indigenous communities and families, that is certainly not what we have seen at all,” Ms. Kasper said.

She said the continued systemic injustices against Indigenous people is frustrating given the number of interventions the police service and its board has faced over the last five years.

Mr. Huyer has previously said they experienced significant delays in their timeline, including traveling to the families’ communities for interviews, because of the pandemic and restrictions.

A new writing team will produce a separate report with recommendations on the nine reinvestigations and its results, lessons learned, and input from families and Broken Trust team members.

“Evidence of systemic racism was recognized during the reinvestigation process as well as restriction of information and failure to equally share information with all investigative members, including the [executive governance committee],” said committee chair Justice Stephen Goudge in the report to the OIPRD.

“The occurrences created a challenging environment for the writing team to conduct their work in a meaningful, culturally safe manner.”