16-year-old dies from COVID-19 in Montreal hospital, youngest victim of pandemic in Quebec

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A Montreal hospital is confirming the death of a 16-year-old patient from COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for the Ste-Justine children’s hospital said today that privacy rules prevent officials from releasing other details about the teenager’s death.

In a brief statement, the hospital noted that in general, when people die from COVID-19 at a young age, they have other significant underlying conditions.

Last August, a 19-year-old man died from complications connected to the novel coronavirus, and at the time his was the youngest death from the disease in the province.

The news came as health officials reported 1,270 new COVID-19 infections in Quebec, eight additional deaths and a jump in hospitalizations related to the disease.

Health officials said 543 people were in hospital – 29 more than a day earlier – including 123 people in intensive care, a rise of two.

