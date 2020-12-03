 Skip to main content

18 protesters from Defund Hamilton Police group ticketed over sit-in at city hall

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Eighteen protesters from the Defund Hamilton Police group were arrested and charged last night for allegedly refusing to leave a sit-in at city hall.

The group has been calling for police funding to be redirected to social services like affordable housing.

Hamilton police say six members of the group at city hall on Wednesday afternoon allegedly said they would not leave until granted a public meeting with the mayor.

The group said on Twitter that it wanted to discuss homelessness and the police budget with the mayor.

Police say more people joined the six group members in the lobby of city hall, and officers eventually arrested and charged 18 people with failing to leave premises when directed, which carries a $65 fine.

The force says the individuals were later released.

