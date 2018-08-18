19-year-old man charged with multiple break-and-enters in Georgina, Ont.

Police in York Region say they have charged a man in connection with multiple alleged break-and-enters north of Newmarket, Ont.

Police say they began investigating the break-ins on August 11 and 12 in Georgina, Ont.

They allege the suspect broke into homes at night to steal wallets and electronics.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday and charged him with 15 counts of break-and-enter and failure to comply with probation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are encouraging residents to lock their doors and windows.