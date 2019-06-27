2019 Order of Canada appointees have made their mark on all aspects of Canadian society

Scientists, teachers, filmmakers, philanthropists, beer brewers and even puppeteers – this year’s cast of appointees to the Order of Canada have made their mark on all aspects of Canadian society.

On Thursday, Rideau Hall announced the names of 83 Canadians who had been appointed to the order. Considered one of the country’s highest honours, it goes to those who have shaped society, innovated in interesting ways or made an impact on their community. This year’s list includes 23 women and 60 men.

Among the scientists is Marion Lewis, who helped develop a treatment for Rh disease, an affliction of the blood that used to affect tens of thousands of babies a year, but is now easily treatable thanks in part to her work.

Artists include costume designers Renée April, who has designed costumes for Cirque du Soleil and many Hollywood productions, and Ronnie Burkett, a puppeteer from Alberta known for his original plays performed by marionettes.

Open this photo in gallery Ronnie Burkett in Forget Me Not. Jeremy Mimnagh/Luminato

Actors Donald Sutherland and Martin Short, who were already members, were further honoured with a promotion within the order. Musician Buffy Sainte-Marie is also being promoted for her contributions to music and education, which include starting the Nihewan Foundation for Native American Education.

Among the journalists honoured are Toronto news anchor Lisa LaFlamme and long-time champion of bilingualism Graham Fraser.

From the world of sports come former professional hockey player Reginald Leach and Eldon Godfrey, who has contributed to the sport of diving as a judge and a volunteer.

Brewer John Sleeman is being appointed for establishing one of Canada’s most successful breweries, and for his community involvement.

Filmmakers Alanis Obomsawin, whose documentaries have helped preserve Indigenous history and culture, and Ric Esther Bienstock, best known for her documentaries such as Sex Slaves, are also admitted.

Here is the full list of this year’s appointments:

Companions of the Order of Canada

Robert Phelan Langlands of Montreal and Princeton, N.J.

Alanis Obomsawin of Montreal (a promotion within the order).

Buffy Sainte-Marie of Craven, Sask. (a promotion within the order).

Donald McNichol Sutherland of Saint John (a promotion within the order).

Iain Baxter of Windsor, Ont. (a promotion within the order).

Officers of the Order of Canada

Marie Ann Battiste of Saskatoon and Unama’ki, Mi’kma’ki (an honorary appointment).

Ric Esther Bienstock of Toronto.

Ronnie Burkett of Calgary and Toronto.

Elizabeth Cannon of Calgary.

Gordon R. Diamond of Vancouver.

John England of Edmonton.

Graham Fraser of Ottawa.

Rémy Girard of Montreal.

Eldon C. Godfrey of Calgary.

Moya Marguerite Greene of Ottawa.

Lisa LaFlamme of Toronto.

Marion Lewis of Winnipeg.

James A. O’Reilly of Montreal.

Arthur J. Ray of Vancouver.

Lotfollah Shafai of Winnipeg.

Martin Hayter Short of Hamilton (a promotion within the order).

Peter Suedfeld of Vancouver.

Brian Sykes of Edmonton.

William G. Tholl of the National Capital Region (Ottawa-Gatineau, Que.).

Harvey D. Voldeng of Ottawa.

Ian E. Wilson of Ottawa (a promotion within the order).

Members of the Order of Canada

Renée April of Montreal.

Luigi Aquilini of Vancouver.

Renaldo Battista of Montreal.

W. J. Brad Bennett of Kelowna, B.C.

Susan Benson of Stratford, Ont.

Louise Bradley of Ottawa.

Joseph Raymond Buncic of Toronto.

Robert L. Carroll of Montreal.

Raymond J. Cole of Vancouver.

Patrick Ralph Crawford of Winnipeg.

Aubrey Dan of Toronto.

Fernand Dansereau of Montreal.

Thomas Ralston Denton of Winnipeg.

Claire Deschênes of Quebec City.

Sara Louise Diamond of Toronto.

Michel Dumont of Montreal.

Edna Agnes Ekhivalak Elias of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

Mitch Garber of Montreal.

H. Roger Garland of Toronto.

Frank Giustra of Vancouver.

Mark Byron Godden of Winnipeg.

Chan Hon Goh of Vancouver.

Jean-Paul Grappe of Montreal.

V. Tony Hauser of Toronto.

Eric Garth Hudson of Toronto.

Andy Jones of St. John’s.

Gertrude Steiger Kearns of Toronto.

Perry R. W. Kendall of Victoria.

Keith I. Knott of Curve Lake.

Paul C. LaBarge of Ottawa.

Suzanne Labarge of Toronto.

Reginald Leach of Riverton, Man.

Walter J. Learning of Fredericton.

Keith MacPhail of Calgary.

Bennett McCarty of Fredericton.

David McLean of Winnipeg.

Joseph Robert Nuss of Montreal.

C. Michael O’Brian of Vancouver.

Hanna Maria Pappius of Montreal.

Linda Rabin of Montreal.

Claude Raymond of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

Chaim M. Roifman of Toronto.

Nicholas Saul of Toronto.

Donald R. M. Schmitt of Toronto.

Brenda Harris Singer of Toronto.

Donna M. Slaight of Toronto.

John Warren Sleeman of Guelph, Ont.

A. Britton Smith of Kingston.

Dorothy E. Smith of Vancouver and Toronto.

Michael Dixon Smith of Fortune, PEI.

Howard Timothy Lee Soon of Kelowna, B.C.

J. David Spence of London, Ont.

Matthew Teitelbaum of Toronto and Boston.

James W. Treliving of Vancouver and Toronto.

Allan H. Wachowich of Edmonton.

John Wade of Winnipeg.

Karen Merle Weiler of Toronto.