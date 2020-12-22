2020 in photos: the images that broke our hearts and gave us hope this year

Our visual team assigns hundreds of stories and photos each year, from breaking news and investigations to features and portraits.

To select the images for this package, we first canvassed our editors for the photos that meant the most to them – the ones that encapsulated a key moment or emotion from the tumultuous past year. With the list narrowed down to about 150, we began the work of trimming and adjusting the images into a tightly edited series that we felt represented the best and worst of 2020 – from protests over pipelines and a national reckoning on race and policing, to the tragic shooting in Portapique, N.S., and moments of resilience in the face of a deadly pandemic.

It's not a comprehensive account of every news event that happened during this strange, overwhelming, unprecedented (and thankfully almost over) year. But we hope it will act as a time capsule of sorts – something readers can come back to in the years to come as a marker of what we lived through together.