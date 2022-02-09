The Halifax skyline looms behind pedestrians on the waterfront in Dartmouth, N.S., in 2018. The latest census showed more growth in downtown Halifax than any other city centre.Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Population in the Maritimes grew faster over the past five years than in the Prairie provinces, the latest census data reveal, reversing a trend dating to the 1940s.

The growth in the east was largely due to pre-pandemic immigration, according to Statistics Canada, though there was also more people moving east within Canada than leaving the region. That has not been seen since the early 1980s, the agency says.

Although the absolute numbers are not large – PEI’s growth rate of 8 per cent, highest among the 10 provinces, amounts to about 11,000 people – the psychological impact may be meaningful for a region long marked by decline.

The shifting pattern in Eastern Canada is one part of the evolving national picture laid out in the release Wednesday of the first tranche of 2021 census data. The overall story is of a country whose growth leads the G7, both before and during the pandemic, and where urbanization is accelerating.

“Rapid population growth in cities is increasing the need for infrastructure, transportation and services of all kinds – including front-line emergency services,” the agency notes. “Further urban spread also raises environmental concerns such as car-dependent cultures and encroachment on farmlands, wetlands and wildlife.”

Populations in the country’s downtowns grew 10.9 per cent from 2016 through 2021, roughly twice the rate over the preceding five years. Downtown population increase also out-stripped growth in those cities as a whole, in some cases by a wide margin.

Downtown Halifax grew 26.1 per cent, the most of any Canadian city centre, nearly three times as fast as the broader city. Downtown Montreal grew five times faster than Montreal as a whole and downtown Toronto’s growth rate more than tripled that of the overall city.

However, the pandemic added some nuance to the overall downtown picture. Montreal and Vancouver both lost people in their centres from July 2020 through July 2021, about 3 per cent in each case, while still growing over the whole census period. Toronto eked out a 0.4-per-cent rise over the same period, which the agency notes was “a much slower pace” compared with the 3.2-per-cent annual growth seen over the five-year span from 2016 through 2021.

At the other end of the spectrum, sprawl was also supercharged, with the suburban areas farthest from downtowns growing 8.8 per cent, considerably more than the intervening spaces. Suburbs “closer to downtown” grew 5.8 per cent. And the country’s urban fringes, defined as being a 10-minute drive from downtown, grew 3.7 per cent.

The country also added six new census metropolitan areas, the official term for an urban area with a population greater than 100,000.





Population and the pandemic: More from The Globe

The Decibel

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many speculated that lockdowns would lead couples to have more babies – but statistics showed the opposite happened. The Globe and Mail's Zosia Bielski explains why. Subscribe for more episodes.

Population trends

Toronto, Montreal populations decline as urban exodus accelerates

Nova Scotia nears a population milestone as the province experiences record levels of immigration

Canada’s next wave of immigration set to add more fuel to overheated housing market

Opinion

John Ibbitson: The global population is growing older, faster, than anyone expected. Canada must be ready

Doug Saunders: The pandemic exposed Canada’s inefficient immigration system. It needs to be scrapped and rebuilt

Lisa Lalande and Goldy Hyder: Immigration will help Canada build back better, but only if the country has all hands on deck