Police say they have taken down a large-scale gun and drug trafficking network that extended across Ontario and into the United States.

York Regional Police say a joint operation with three other Ontario police forces, along with Canadian and U.S. border agencies, has led to the arrest of 22 people on more than 400 charges.

The 10-month operation dubbed Project Monarch culminated on July 28 when police carried out searches in Brampton, Toronto and London.

Investigators say they seized 27 handguns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition.

Police say they also confiscated large quantities of drugs, including nine kilograms of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl.

Along with guns and drugs, investigators say they seized more than $150,000 in Canadian and American currencies, as well as five vehicles.

