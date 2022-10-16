Police in Waterloo, Ont., say a 22-year-old woman is dead and two teenagers were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the region.

Police say emergency crews responded multiple reports of a collision at the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue in Wilmot Township around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a 22-year-old driver from the township was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say a 16-year-old passenger, who is also from the area, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Waterloo Regional Police says its traffic services unit is investigating.

