Open this photo in gallery: A contractor with NB Power repairs a power line in Fredericton on Dec. 19.Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

More than 2,700 New Brunswickers are still without power on Christmas Eve, almost a week after a wind storm tore through the province.

In a Sunday morning post on X, formerly Twitter, NB Power says its crews are prepared for another busy day working to restore power around the St. Stephen and Fredericton areas.

As of around 11 a.m. today, NB Power’s outage website shows 450 active outages impacting 2,736 customers, most of which are in Fredericton and the southwestern corner of the province.

Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Monday, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick on Tuesday morning without power.

NB Power has been slowly restoring electricity to those customers over the week, though the utility company has noted that at times the process has been slow due to “extensive damage.”

It adds restoring power with specialized equipment in hard-to-access areas is complex.