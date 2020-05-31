 Skip to main content
30-day limit on prescriptions in Ontario expected to end by July 1

The Canadian Press
Ontarians who rely on prescription medication will hopefully see an onerous COVID-19 precaution lifted by the end of June.

A 30-day limit on prescriptions was brought in by Ontario on March 20th in an effort to prevent drug shortages during the pandemic.

Spokespeople for Ontario’s seniors community and the province’s pharmacy industry say they expect the limitation will be lifted within the month.

That means a return to the usual 90-day maximum allotment for prescriptions by July 1st.

That policy includes a subsidy for people on the Ontario Drug Benefit Program, which is also scheduled to expire on July 1st.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

