325-year-old fortification excavated at Quebec City construction site

In what is being called a major archeological discovery, excavations for a condominium project in Quebec City have uncovered a fortification dating back to 1693.
Preserved in clay for centuries, the 20-metre section was part of a wood palisade built to defend against possible attacks from the English and from Indigenous groups.
Premier Francois Legault, who announced the find at a news conference today, says it is inspiring to see how Quebec’s ancestors worked to protect the colony of New France.
Historians say about 500 people worked on building the wall in a settlement that had just 800 people at the time.
The government plans to remove the structure and eventually put it on display. The waterlogged wood will first have to be dried, which is expected to take two years.
Officials say the discovery will add to understanding of Quebec City’s fortifications, the most complete surviving from colonial times in North America.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.