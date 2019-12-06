 Skip to main content

Canada

39-year-old victim of deadly Hamilton shooting was targeted, police say

Hamilton
The Canadian Press
Hamilton police say the city’s 13th homicide of the year appears to have been a targeted shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Police say the victim’s wife and neighbour found him lying on the road outside his home in the city on Friday morning.

He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

Police have not released the man’s name or their reasons for concluding he was targeted.

They say they do not have any suspects in custody and are continuing to investigate the case.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

