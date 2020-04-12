 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope can inspire Canadians during coronavirus battle

Nick Wells
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Terry Fox at an interview July 1980. Forty years after Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope, his brother says the message he shared is particularly poignant as Canadians deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marathon of Hope stemmed from his desire to raise money to fund cancer research, with a goal of running a marathon a day to raise awareness and donations.

The Canadian Press

Forty years after Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope, his brother says the message he shared is particularly poignant as Canadians deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Port Coquitlam, B.C. resident lost part of his leg to cancer at the age of 18. The Marathon of Hope stemmed from his desire to raise money to fund cancer research, with a goal of running a marathon a day to raise awareness and donations.

On April 12, 1980, Terry began his Marathon of Hope in St. John’s before ending it 143 days later in Thunder Bay, Ont., after cancer spread to his lungs. Terry died on June 28, 1981.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a time to look forward, not behind,” Darrell Fox, Terry’s younger brother, said of the message Terry’s journey can share on the 40th anniversary of the start of the Marathon of Hope on Sunday.

“I think it’s timely to think ahead. Yes we’re faced with another global health challenge, but every day will be a little better than the day before. We’re looking forward.”

Despite not joining Terry on the inaugural day back in 1980 – he would join in May – Darrell says his brother’s message and acts resonate with him on the anniversary.

“Terry’s message is with me every day, that anything is possible if you try and one person can make a difference,” he said.

Since Terry’s death, more than $750 million has been raised for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Run, according to the research institute that bears his name.

The Terry Fox Foundation tweeted a photo of Terry and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to mark the anniversary, prompting a response from Canada’s current leader.

“Thanks for sharing this photo – hard to believe it’s been 40 years. But still to this day, Terry’s courage, optimism, and determination are an example for all of us. And to those who continue to carry his message of hope forward: Thank you,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted in response.

Story continues below advertisement

Closer to home, Darrell says he’s hopping on his bike and taking a page out of his brother’s book to mark the day.

“I plan on going out and riding 40 (kilometres) to recognize the 40th anniversary,” he said, adding other family members mark the occasion through runs and walks.

Before the pandemic broke out, there was a push on social media and in his hometown for Terry Fox to appear on the next Canadian $5 bill with his name included on the Bank of Canada’s official nomination page.

Darrell says his family would be proud and grateful, but will not push for such designation.

“That would be the last thing he would want to be honest,” said Darrell about his brother. “He would trade any recognition and perceived significance of acknowledgment over the years for a dollar to cancer research.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies