42 forest fires burning in northeast Ont., with 19 of them out of control

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources says that as of Sunday evening 42 forest fires were burning in the northeast region of the province, with 19 of them described as out of control.
The Parry Sound 33 fire at just over 113 square kilometres remains the most dangerous of the wildfires.
After raging for almost three weeks, it still hasn’t been brought under control.
Hot, dry, windy weather this weekend helped fan the flames, however, despite the challenging conditions the ministry says crews made excellent progress in ringing most of the fire’s perimeter with hose lines.
Today’s forecast calls for more heat and gusty winds, but with higher humidity and the possibility of 10-to-15 millimetres of patchy rain.
Last week, the Municipality of Killarney issued an evacuation order because of heavy smoke from the fires, while the Municipality of French River issued an evacuation alert.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.