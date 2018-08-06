 Skip to main content

42 forest fires burning in northeast Ont., with 19 of them out of control

The Canadian Press

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources says that as of Sunday evening 42 forest fires were burning in the northeast region of the province, with 19 of them described as out of control.

The Parry Sound 33 fire at just over 113 square kilometres remains the most dangerous of the wildfires.

After raging for almost three weeks, it still hasn’t been brought under control.

Hot, dry, windy weather this weekend helped fan the flames, however, despite the challenging conditions the ministry says crews made excellent progress in ringing most of the fire’s perimeter with hose lines.

Today’s forecast calls for more heat and gusty winds, but with higher humidity and the possibility of 10-to-15 millimetres of patchy rain.

Last week, the Municipality of Killarney issued an evacuation order because of heavy smoke from the fires, while the Municipality of French River issued an evacuation alert.

