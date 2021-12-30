Police attend a crime scene in central Halifax on Dec. 30. One man died in hospital and another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred today in the city’s downtown.

Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Brunswick Street around 9:15 a.m. following a report that a suspect had entered a business and attacked two men before fleeing on foot.

They say a 55-year-old who was stabbed during the attack was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A 66-year-old man was also taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 25-year-old suspect was arrested a short time after the incident and that charges are anticipated.

They say it’s too early to comment on the motivation behind the attack.

