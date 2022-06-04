Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who was allegedly abducted while she was inside a vehicle early this morning.

Police say Sandra McLaughlin was reportedly in the back of a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot when it was stolen from a gas station on Portage Avenue.

The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Portage Avenue towards the Perimeter Highway.

McLaughlin is described as being five foot, seven inches tall with a heavier build, long black and white hair and had last been seen wearing a grey hoodie.

The suspect is a man around six feet tall with dark hair who had been seen wearing a grey jacket, dark shorts, a hoodie, sandals and white gloves.

Winnipeg police say they’re concerned for McLaughlin’s well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit.