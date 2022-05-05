An agency that provides emergency communications operations for B.C. says some parts of the province are experiencing a 911 service disruption.

E-Comm says in a news release Thursday that the disruption is affecting callers in South-Central Okanagan.

It says people can call their local 10-digit police non-emergency number if they need immediate help.

The cause of disruption is not known and 911 service remains unaffected in the rest of the province, the agency says.

