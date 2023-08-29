Ground-penetrating radar has located 93 areas of interest at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

English River First Nation Chief Jenny Wolverine says it’s believed 79 areas at the Beauval Indian Residential School could be the size of possible children’s graves and 14 could be the size of infants.

Earlier this month 83 areas of interest were located at the site and the additional 10 were confirmed as archeological flags were being placed in the area.

Wolverine says the community is saddened at the discovery of more possible graves and it’s clear their work is not over yet.

The First Nation began searching the site two years ago.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has a record of 52 children’s deaths at the school.