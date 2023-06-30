Open this photo in gallery: An RCMP officer leads asylum seekers to a building as they enter Canada via Roxham road on the Canada/US border in Hemmingford, Que., on March 25.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Newfoundland and Labrador lawyer says the 94 asylum seekers who have arrived in the province from an irregular border crossing in Quebec face immense hurdles, including a lack of federal employees to help them.

Michele Grant said there are no federal immigration officials working in the province who can assist the asylum seekers diverted to St. John’s from the Roxham Road crossing.

She said in an interview that the lack of workers will make the difficult process of obtaining a legal right to stay in Canada all the more challenging.

Gerry Byrne, Newfoundland and Labrador’s immigration minister, said the federal government needs to have immigration employees in the province who can “pick up the damn phone.”

He said in an interview that the province is providing legal services to the asylum seekers, with the hope they’ll be able to stay and build lives in Canada’s easternmost province.

An email from his department says the asylum seekers arrived on commercial flights that were financed by Ottawa, after the province announced last winter it was willing to accept some asylum seekers who had crossed into Quebec.

Officials with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.