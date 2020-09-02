99-year-old veteran completes 100 kilometre walk to raise funds to fight COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery George Markow, a 99-year-old Second World War veteran, crosses the finish line after completing a 100 kilometre walk to raise funds for COVID-19 medical research, at the Roxborough Retirement Residence, in Newmarket, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

A 99-year-old veteran of the Second World War has walked 100 kilometres to raise funds to fight COVID-19.

George Markow did laps around his seniors’ residence in Newmarket, Ont., over several months and completed the milestone this morning.

He raised nearly $47,000 for Sunnybrook Research Institute and Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation’s COVID-19 Action Fund.

Story continues below advertisement

Although Markow completed his mileage goal, he plans to keep walking because he enjoys the activity.

He also hopes to keep raising money to help fund research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman surprised Markow with a jersey after the veteran crossed the finish line.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.