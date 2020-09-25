A letter to readers about The Globe’s climate change commitment

Open this photo in gallery Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2020. Noah Berger/The Associated Press

We knew this was coming.

Smoke from wildfires on the Pacific coast is choking out the sun in Vancouver; tropical storms are marching up the shores of the Atlantic; the top of the world is heating faster than ever; and, in Siberia, it’s not just melting – it’s on fire.

What we are witnessing is a cascade of disasters from climate change that scientists have warned about for years. Humans caused it. Humans will have to live through it. And humans can help stop it. There is still time – there is still hope.

Already there is a great economic transformation happening: Low-carbon energy solutions are being developed, investments in renewables are soaring and companies are coming clean on disclosing the risks associated with climate change. Money is moving because investors have demanded it.

The political story is changing, too. The global pandemic has revealed to the world the scale of the challenge ahead. But it has also provided an opportunity for many countries to reset and to transition to sustainable economies by investing in climate-friendly policies and doubling down on emissions.

In a similar vein, The Globe and Mail is making a commitment to our subscribers for the future. At The Globe, we are renewing our pledge to cover the climate crisis. This story touches nearly every facet of our lives and it demands attention from all our journalists.

The Globe now has a team of reporters across the country and around the world dedicated to covering these topics. Here’s what we’re doing:

We have dedicated a columnist on climate-change policy as well as reporters who are focused on the environment, electrification, renewable energy, food and agriculture among other key topic areas;

We are expanding our coverage of climate science with a focus on the Arctic, as well as issues such as habitat loss and protection that are crucial for Indigenous peoples both culturally and economically;

In Alberta and British Columbia, we’re covering the global energy industry’s move to curb emissions and embrace new technologies all while tracking the rise of a clean-energy future that includes zero-emissions fuels such as hydrogen;

Globally, our reporters and columnists in Europe, Asia and Africa are focused on how companies, governments and citizens are adapting and adopting new initiatives;

Investors are playing a big role in pushing the transition to a low-carbon economy through an ESG (environmental, social and governance) lens. We are dedicating resources and expertise to help investors make better decisions in this context;

Finally, we’ve launched a digital newsletter, Globe Climate, to help you stay up to date and to hear your ideas. Go to tgam.ca/newsletter to subscribe.

Defusing this crisis is in everyone’s interest: We will do it with force, clarity and, as always, integrity.

Ryan MacDonald

Senior editor, Climate and environment