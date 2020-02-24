A man and two children from Alberta have died in B.C. highway crash: RCMP

The RCMP say a man and two children from southern Alberta died after a car crash on Sunday south of Kamloops.

Corporal Jodi Shelkie said the 47-year-old man died at the scene, while the two children, aged 6 and 8, were rushed to Royal Inland Hospital, where they died of their injuries.

She said the crash happened on Highway 5A near Stump Lake when the northbound vehicle likely failed to negotiate a curve, then went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment.

Cpl. Shelkie said the three victims were the only people in the car.

She said road conditions were bare and dry at the time, but investigators will look at all factors that could have caused the crash.

