How midwives are taking on more demands, sacrifices to keep working during the COVID-19 pandemic

Stephanie Zaheer visits a mother and her one-day-old-baby at home on July 16, 2020.

In the early days of the pandemic, expectant parents increasingly turned to midwives and home births as Ontario hospitals tightened rules around deliveries, including allowing only one support person to be present.

To keep pace with the demands over the past few months – and ever stricter safety protocols – some midwives chose to make sacrifices, including sending their own children to live with relatives.

Midwives provide a range of services before, during and after childbirth, which has been made all the more perilous because of COVID-19.

Despite the potentially hazardous work, they weren’t declared front-line workers in the province, meaning they were not eligible for the temporary pay raise awarded to most health care professionals and other front-line workers. “We’re constantly having to educate people about the breadth of midwives’ knowledge and skills, and we’re constantly needing to justify that,” said Jasmin Tecson, president of the Association of Ontario Midwives.

Here, six midwives in the Greater Toronto Area speak to the shifts taking place in the profession, and the sacrifices required to keep working during a pandemic.

STEPHANIE ZAHEER

The early discharge program at Markham Stouffville Hospital allows healthy parents and babies to be discharged within six hours and receive follow-up care at home from a midwife within 24 hours. Since its launch on April 3, more than 165 clients have taken part. “There’s not a lot of need for most women to stay in hospital if they’re low risk, and it costs the system a lot of money,” program co-ordinator Stephanie Zaheer said, pointing to waiting times for blood-work results as a common reason for prolonged stays. On July 16, Ms. Zaheer visited a mother, who gave birth by C-section, and her one-day-old baby at home. The mother, who said a weight had been lifted off her shoulders when she heard about the program, was dreading having to leave the house while recovering from major surgery. She didn’t want to expose her newborn to a health care facility during a pandemic.

CARMI MAGNAYE

Concerned about the health risks to her parents, Carmi Magnaye of Kensington Midwives was unable to call upon them for child care support, leading her husband to take an extended unpaid leave from his job so she could keep working at full capacity. “We all go into midwifery care knowing there are sacrifices,” Ms. Magnaye said, “but the pandemic has taken it to a different level, and I think that’s what people don’t see.”

VANESSA CATES

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vanessa Cates, who works at Midwife Alliance, has seen interest in home births spike, with new clients registering at her clinic late in their pregnancies, and existing ones opting for a birth place where they know the presence of loved ones is guaranteed. “There was one week when I had five deliveries and they were all out of hospital, and a lot of the decisions to have home births were last minute,” she said.

TARA WODELET

“Part of our care is trying to dismantle the paternalism that is within the medical model,” said Tara Wodelet, who is with Midwife Alliance. “Empowering people has the ripple effect of them empowering other people in their own communities. One way we do this is through the provision of informed choice. We’re still doing that, but when we’re not seeing people face to face as often, it’s harder.”

SHEZEEN SULEMAN

“A wide subset of the population doesn’t get access to high-quality health care,” said Shezeen Suleman, who works at the Midwifery and Toronto Community Health (MATCH) Program at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre. She describes part of her work as “filling gaps.” One typical day in mid-July, she responded to a call from a supervised drug-use site, hand-expressed breast milk for an engorged client who couldn’t afford a pump, facilitated a trip home from the hospital for a client who didn’t have any transportation lined up, and conducted her usual round of postpartum visits. Without the program as an option, she said, “I imagine some would turn to the emergency room, not knowing who to call or when. It’s a daunting thing to think about.”

TIFFANY FUNG

In order for her to take on the risks associated with working during COVID-19, Tiffany Fung, with the MATCH program, and her partner decided to send their two children, aged 4 and 6, to live with their grandparents three hours outside Toronto for three weeks each month. Ms. Fung describes the experience as “lonely and isolating, not having my family to provide me with comfort at night.”

