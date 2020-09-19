 Skip to main content
'A principled and passionate defender of democracy’: Public figures react to death of former prime minister John Turner

The Canadian Press
Former Liberal cabinet minister John Turner smiles during announcement that he is seeking the leadership of the Liberal Party in a 1984 file photo.

RON POLING/The Canadian Press

Former prime minister John Turner, who led the country for just 79 days in the summer of 1984, has died at 91.

News of his death Saturday sparked an outpouring of tributes online from fellow politicians.

“Very sorry to hear this news. John Turner’s vitality and determination, his loyalty to friends, his belief in public service and in Parliament itself - he served his country with great distinction and honour. (Arlene Perly Rae) and I have lost a friend. Deepest condolences to his family.”

— Bob Rae, ambassador and permanent representative of Canada to the United Nations

“Sad to hear about the passing of former PM John Turner. My condolences to his family and friends for their loss. He was a dedicated public servant who devoted decades of his life to making Canada a better place.”

— Ontario Premier Doug Ford

“I send condolences from the Bloc Quebecois and from his former colleagues in our party, and of course my own, to John Turner’s family and relatives. We wish them all the courage that such a trying time demands.”

— Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet

“I had the privilege of knowing John Turner for most of my life. He had a distinguished career in law and politics. But more than anything else he was a proud and loyal Canadian who cared deeply about the democratic process. John Turner will be missed and on behalf of the people of the City of Toronto I extend my condolences to his wife Geills and his family.”

— Toronto Mayor John Tory

“Prime Minister John Turner was my friend, and beloved resident of Toronto-St. Paul’s. He loved our country, and our community, and was always generous in his advice and mentoring. I will miss our time together. My heartfelt condolences to Geills and their entire family.”

— Josh Matlow, city councillor for Toronto-St. Paul’s

“Former Prime Minister John Turner was a principled and passionate defender of democracy. My condolences to his family and thanks for his service to the country.”

— Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna

“Saskatchewan expresses our condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister John Turner. Our deepest sympathies to his wife and children and their families.”

— Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

