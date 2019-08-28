A ‘real patriot’: Newfoundlanders pay tribute to history buff Larry Dohey

Open this photo in gallery Larry Dohey, pictured, was co-host of Archival Moments, a radio program on VOCM that explored the stories and traditions of the province. The Rooms via CP

Larry Dohey, a man who dedicated much of his life to exploring and sharing the rich history of Newfoundland and Labrador, has died.

The 59-year-old former chief archivist at The Rooms, the art gallery and museum that overlooks St. John’s harbour, Mr. Dohey died Tuesday after falling ill while delivering a talk the night before in rural Placentia.

Mr. Dohey was also co-host of Archival Moments, a radio program on VOCM that explored the stories and traditions of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The show’s co-host, Brian O’Connell, described Mr. Dohey as a “real patriot and a real Newfoundlander.”

“He was a good friend and a great promoter of all things Newfoundland and Labrador,” Mr. O’Connell said in a tweet. “He put faces and names to our shared history. I will miss him.”

Many other tributes from fellow Newfoundlanders appeared Wednesday on social media.

Comedian Mark Critch whimsically described Mr. Dohey meeting St. Peter at the gates of heaven.

“St Peter will say come in,” Mr. Critch wrote on Twitter. “And Larry will say, ‘Before I do, would you like to hear an interesting story about that gate?“’

Fellow comedian Rick Mercer described Mr. Dohey’s sudden death as a huge loss. “Could anyone love the province and its history more?” Mr. Mercer asked his Twitter followers.

Singer-songwriter Alan Doyle also described Mr. Dohey’s passing as a loss for the province. “So sad to hear of the passing of the most knowledgeable and passionate man,” he said in an online post.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Rooms issued a statement on Facebook, saying members of its board of directors were reflecting on the life of a friend and former colleague.

“Larry was an iconic figure at The Rooms, and was well known throughout Newfoundland and Labrador as a steadfast and enthusiastic advocate of the history and culture of our province,” the statement said.

While growing up in St. Bride’s, N.L., Mr. Dohey took an early interest in the province’s history.

He joined The Rooms in 2010, at first as the provincial archives manager of collections and projects. In 2016, he was named director of programming and public engagement.

“Larry was an inspiration to many, a champion for this province who made us all proud of our roots,” the museum’s statement said.

Prior to joining the Rooms, Mr. Dohey was director of the archives of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John’s and director of the Basilica Museum and Library.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also involved in local event planning and tourism and served as vice-president of the Newfoundland Historical Society.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.