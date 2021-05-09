The mothers’ days: Two friends comfort each other through pandemic parenthood

Open this photo in gallery Michelle Siu holds her son, Sekou Siu-Wing-Hung Jallou, at home in Cambridge, England, this past March. Michelle is a photographer; her partner is a front-line health worker. Their experience of pregnancy during the British pandemic has been one of isolation. Michelle Siu/The Globe and Mail

On this Mother’s Day, my first, I can’t help but think about the birth of my son in March.

I moved from Canada to the U.K. for my partner, Ibrahim Jalloh. When pregnancy complications landed me in the hospital, he was not allowed in. Through the paper thin curtains of the shared ward where I spent a week, I heard the voices of other women tearfully calling for their partners and wanting to go home. We were together and alone. I went into labour the moment Ibrahim was allowed a brief visit. After 1.5 hours our son, Sekou, was born and given a little red hat to indicate he needed special care.

Through pregnancy and postpartum, it is my friendship with fellow photographer Chloe that has been part of the antidote to the loneliness. As shown here, even though we’re an ocean apart, our texts saw us through major transitions over the past year. And on this Mother’s Day, it’s her friendship for which I am grateful.

-Michelle Siu

One year ago, as we started to feel like the outside world was closing in around us, life inside of our home was beaming. Our daughter was nearly one when the pandemic hit, on the verge of walking and talking and injecting her own will into her surroundings.

Motherhood during the pandemic has been all-consuming, but it has also been a profoundly life-giving force that has kept me grounded and hopeful.

Through the transitions that the year has brought, including my family’s move to Montreal from Toronto, friendship has been my solace. The consistent presence of Michelle in the form of texts and phone calls throughout my week gives me perspective on my own life. They are a reminder of how relatable my experience is, even from a continent away.

-Chloë Ellingson

Open this photo in gallery Chloë Ellingson lies on the floor alongside her baby girl. Chloë Ellingson/The Globe and Mail