Aboriginal Peoples Television Network wins 2020 Michener Award

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network wins 2020 Michener Award

Alex Cyr
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network has won the 2020 Michener Award, recognizing distinguished public-service journalism, for its examination into the abuse and suicide of a young Indigenous girl in the care of an Ontario child-welfare agency. It was the news organization’s first win in the Michener Award’s 50-year history.

Death by Neglect, by reporter Kenneth Jackson, details the suicide in 2014 of Sacha Raven Bob, a 12-year-old Anishinaabe girl under the care of Weechi-it-te-win Family Services.

Two of her sisters, Arizona Bob, 21, and Shania Bob, 18, who had both lived in more than 40 family services facilities, had also taken their own lives earlier that year. APTN reported that Weechi-it-te-win repeatedly failed to meet government regulations as Raven Bob’s legal guardian.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we got to think about these kids that are in care, we got to think about how the pandemic is gonna hit them,” said Mr. Jackson in his acceptance speech, before adding it was important to him to wait and see if care at Weechi-it-te-win would improve after the tragedies, before publishing the story. “And then we realized, multiple years later, things had just maybe gotten worse.”

“We had this death report that no one had ever seen,” said Mr. Jackson, “we had to make sense of it, but also wanted to honour this young girl.”

The award was presented over Zoom by Michener Foundation President Pierre-Paul Noreau, who said the organization is confident it will hold an official, in-person ceremony at Rideau Hall next spring to honour both the 2019 and 2020 Michener Award winners and finalists.

Mr. Noreau said the judges commended Mr. Jackson’s thorough coverage, which helped to spur changes in child welfare in the country.

The Globe and Mail was also nominated for the award for Silenced, an investigation by reporter Grant Robertson. Mr. Robertson exposed how the Canadian government pulled some of its leading scientists away from international pandemic-surveillance duties just months before the coronavirus spread across the world, leaving the country poorly prepared for when the virus reached its shores.

Four other media organizations also received nominations. CBC reporter Ashley Burke wrote on the inside story of Rideau Hall’s toxic workplace culture under former governor-general Julie Payette.

Montreal Gazette reporter Aaron Derfel uncovered the horrifying living conditions, such as lack of food, water and sanitation, at a Dorval senior’s home that led to at least 33 deaths in a COVID-19 outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

La Presse reporter Gabrielle Duchaine was nominated for uncovering a surge in sexual exploitation of teens on the internet during the pandemic.

Winnipeg Free Press reporter Jeff Hamilton wrote on the reckoning in Canadian hockey that didn’t happen, after former hockey coach Graham James was convicted for sexually abusing some of his players.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies