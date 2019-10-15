About 13,000 customers still without power days after snowstorm hits parts of Manitoba

Open this photo in gallery Crews cleanup in Winnipeg after a snowstorm hit parts of Manitoba. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Hydro says about 13,000 customers remain without power six days after a snowstorm started pummeling the province.

Spokesman Bruce Owen says crews need to rebuild much of the transmission system.

A massive blast of heavy, wet snow brought down trees, powerlines and other infrastructure.

The area around Portage la Prairie was the hardest hit.

Premier Brian Pallister declared a state of emergency early Sunday.

The Red Cross says about 5,700 people from 13 First Nations have been evacuated and are staying with family members, in hotels or at a shelter in Winnipeg.

