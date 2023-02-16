Viola Léger performed La Sagouine more than 3,000 times across Canada, throughout Europe and on film and television.Nir Bareket/Courtesy of Pleiades Theatre

For 45 years, Viola Léger, actor, educator, Canadian senator and icon of Acadian culture, spent countless hours wearing rags and scrubbing floors.

During that time, Ms. Léger was the sole embodiment of La Sagouine, the dirt-poor but lively and outspoken Acadian cleaning woman immortalized by Antonine Maillet in the play of the same name. From 1971, when she first brought the character to life onstage at a small theatre in Moncton, N.B., until 2016, Ms. Léger performed the part more than 3,000 times across Canada, throughout Europe and on film and television.

It was, quite literally, the role of a lifetime. Ms. Léger was 41 when she first portrayed La Sagouine and 86 when she took her final bow. In that time, the earthy character grew to become a symbol of Acadia’s heritage, preserving its distinctive style of French and representing the resilience of its people. Ms. Léger, meanwhile, became its most beloved actress, starring in many other plays, founding her own theatre company and even bringing Acadian poetry to the floor of the Senate.

When she died on Jan. 28 at the age of 92, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement hailing Ms. Léger as an artist “who held Acadian culture dear and worked tirelessly to defend it, both as a performer and as a senator.”

Ms. Maillet, the distinguished Acadian author and playwright, was effusive in her praise for her late colleague and friend. “I owe a lot to Viola,” she said, speaking to The Globe and Mail from her Montreal home. “I may have given La Sagouine her words, but it was Viola who gave her a face and a heart and a soul.”

Ms. Léger herself saw the playing of La Sagouine as something of a sacred duty. “I was called to it,” she once said, comparing her devotion to the role to her earlier life as a Roman Catholic nun.

That dramatic calling only came with middle age. Up until then, while passionate about the theatre, Ms. Léger never sought the spotlight herself.

She had been born on June 29, 1930, in Fitchburg, Mass., to Acadian parents who had left New Brunswick for the U.S. in search of work. Her father, André Léger, loved to tell stories and would spend evenings reading fairytales to his seven children and the neighbourhood kids. Her mother, Nathalie (née LeBlanc), made sure that Viola and her siblings spoke French at home. If they acted like English-speaking Americans outside the house, Viola later recalled, behind doors the atmosphere was wholly Acadian.

The Légers were also devout Catholics and, at 18, Viola left for New Brunswick and joined the nuns of Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur in Memramcook. As Sister Andréa-Marie, she studied and later taught at the Collège Notre-Dame d’Acadie, alongside fellow teacher and nun Antonine Maillet, who was then Sister Marie-Grégoire.

An interest in theatre, nurtured at the convent, blossomed during the 1960s, when she taught high school in Grand Falls. Sister Andréa-Marie – fondly known as “Sam” to her students – gained a reputation for her ambitious extracurricular drama productions, staging works by Shakespeare and Molière and winning prizes at amateur festivals.

After leaving the convent in 1968, Ms. Léger continued her studies at Boston University, where she earned a master’s degree in theatre education, and at the Paris school of legendary actor-teacher Jacques Lecoq.

Back in New Brunswick, Ms. Maillet had written a series of radio monologues for a character she dubbed “La Sagouine” – a name she coined from an Old French term for a poor, slovenly menial – and whom she based on the Acadian cleaning ladies she’d known in her hometown of Bouctouche. Reshaping the pieces into a stage play, she sent it to Ms. Léger.

“She was a natural-born actress,” said Ms. Maillet, who had first seen her perform in their college days and felt she’d be perfect for the role. Ms. Léger was nervous at first, having never acted alone onstage, but her enthusiasm for the play won her over.

La Sagouine, a shrewd, witty old woman who makes a living cleaning the houses of the wealthy, immediately caught the imagination of audiences. A prostitute in her youth, now married to a grumpy fisherman, she recounts her life and that of her little Acadian village like a wry, salt-of-the-earth philosopher. Ms. Léger, with eyes like “well-polished teaspoons” and a voice like “an oil-parched cupboard door” (to quote one critic), was a riveting presence who seemed to carry all of Acadian history on her bony shoulders.

Leger in 1979, who at this time has played La Saguoine for eight years. La Sagouine, a shrewd, witty old woman who makes a living cleaning the houses of the wealthy, immediately caught the imagination of audiences.JACK DOBSON/The Globe and Mail

La Sagouine made its debut in 1971, produced by Moncton’s Les Feux-Chalins company, and the following year caused a sensation at the Dominion Drama Festival in Saskatoon. It became a surprise hit at Montreal’s Théâtre du Rideau Vert and then toured Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario. In 1976, Radio-Canada turned it into a television series. That same year, Ms. Léger took the play on a 25-city European tour that included a run at Jean-Louis Barrault’s Petit Orsay theatre in Paris. In 1978, it was presented at the Avignon Festival.

Ms. Maillet recalled how the audiences in France were at first shocked and puzzled by La Sagouine’s use of chiac, the type of Acadian French native to rural New Brunswick. But that confusion soon turned to delight. “It was a great success,” she said.

Translated into English, the play won the 1980 Chalmers Award. Ms. Léger, who performed it in both languages, picked up Toronto’s Dora Mavor Moore Award that same year for her portrayal.

John Van Burek, who brought La Sagouine back to Théâtre Français de Toronto in 1988 and later directed Ms. Léger in the show for that city’s Pleiades Theatre in 2010, said there was often a misperception outside French Canada that she was just a gifted amateur. In fact, “she was a highly trained and a very honest and professional actor,” he said.

Indeed, La Sagouine launched her professional career. She appeared in further plays by Ms. Maillet and others, including classic works by Federico Garcia Lorca, Michel Tremblay and John Murrell. In 1985, she co-founded her own theatre, Compagnie Viola Léger. It kicked off with a production of the quirky May-December romantic comedy, Harold and Maude, in which she co-starred with a young Roy Dupuis.

“She was one of our biggest stars,” said New Brunswick filmmaker Jac Gautreau, who first worked with her early in his career, on a stage production of Tennessee Williams’s The Glass Menagerie. “All the other actors treated her with reverence. But when the show was over, if anyone congratulated her, she would always respond by saying theatre is a team effort,” he said. “She was very generous and appreciated the people she worked with.”

In 2001, Ms. Léger was appointed to the Senate, nominated by then prime minister Jean Chrétien, who – in joking reference to her long run as La Sagouine – said he admired her perseverance. During her four years as a senator, she served on the Official Languages and Aboriginal Peoples Committees – she said she felt an affinity with Indigenous concerns – and brought an artist’s voice to the proceedings. She was known for seasoning her speeches with quotations from Acadian poets.

At the same time, she persevered with La Sagouine, even as she reached and surpassed her character’s age of 72. She matured into the role like a fine wine. “I saw the evolution of it,” said Ms. Maillet, who watched her friend play the part many times over the years. “She just got better and better all the time.”

In the 1990s, the show found a permanent home at Le Pays de la Sagouine, an Acadian theme park established in Bouctouche. Ms. Léger spent her summers performing the play for tourists from 1993 to 2016. One of her last seasons there was captured in a 2016 National Film Board documentary, Uniquely Viola, directed by Rodolphe Caron and co-produced by Mr. Gautreau.

In the film, Ms. Léger, in her 80s, is seen still scrupulously rehearsing her performance. In interviews, she speaks with candour about her early years as a nun and other aspects of her life that she hadn’t discussed publicly before. “Rodolphe built a climate of confidence,” Mr. Gautreau said. “As we worked on the film, she became more and more open and revealing.”

Uniquely Viola includes a scene in which Ms. Léger cheerfully unpacks a box full of the honours she’d accrued over the years. They included officer of the Order of Canada (1989), France’s Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (1991), the Order of New Brunswick (2007) and the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award (2013), along with four honorary doctorates. An elementary school in Bowmanville, Ont., also bears her name.

All are tributes, not just to her artistry, but to her role in celebrating and preserving the Acadian culture that she and Ms. Maillet saw as endangered when they were young women. Growing up, Mr. Gautreau said seeing or reading La Sagouine was a rite of passage for all young Acadians: “It was one of the first times we’d hear the Acadian language treated with that level of notoriety and respect.” The work is taught in schools to instill a pride in Acadian heritage, while the character has become as emblematic of Acadia as Anne of Green Gables is of Prince Edward Island.

In 2017, Ms. Léger suffered a stroke that forced her retirement from the stage. She moved from her Moncton home and was living at Foyer Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur, a long-term care residence in nearby Dieppe, when she died.

Ms. Léger was predeceased by her brothers, Father Laurie Léger and Eugène Léger, and a sister, Sister Irène Léger. She leaves her sisters Doris and Agnes Léger and Lilianne Léger-Maples.