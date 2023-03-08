Helen Porter is remembered as a Newfoundland feminist author, poet and activist. She was a founding member of both the Writer’s Guild and the St John’s Status of Women’s Council; her book January, February, June or July dealt with abortion years before the topic was anywhere near mainstream.Courtesy of the Family

“Helen Porter was writing about the lives of contemporary Newfoundland women with an intimate knowledge of what it felt like, and when few were doing that,” the St. John’s-born novelist Lisa Moore said. “She wrote about women and their complexity, their interior life and the communities they shaped. The things they were up against. She created a path with that writing, a possibility made visible.”

Ms. Porter died on Feb. 16 at the Agnes Pratt Home, a St. John’s assisted-living facility, with family by her side. She was 92.

Her death was referenced in a St. John’s Telegram editorial cartoon by Kevin Tobin, which portrayed her wearing one of her signature hats, holding flowers, smiling and laughing and chatting.

Ms. Porter’s pioneering books include From This Place: A Selection of Writing by Women of Newfoundland and Labrador, with Bernice Morgan and Geraldine Rubia (1978), and her landmark memoir Below the Bridge (1979), later reissued, with an audio version (2010). Her novel January, February, June or July (1988), won the Canadian Library Association Award, was shortlisted for the WH Smith/Books in Canada First Novel Award, and received praise for its strong female characters and nuanced, frank treatment of sexuality and abortion. Also of note were her short story collection A Long and Lonely Ride (1991), her contribution to Dropped Threads: What We Aren’t Told, an anthology co-edited by Carol Shields, (2001), her novel Finishing School (2007), and Full Circle (2018), her poetry collection, published when she was 88.

Her mentorship was equally long-standing and significant.

“I met Helen when I was 15,” Ms. Moore said. “My mother knew she was a writer and found a way to put me in touch with her, because I’d been writing stories and needed some advice. Helen read my story and met with me to discuss it. She was, I believe, the first Newfoundland writer I’d ever met.”

Equal to her considerable artistic output, Ms. Porter believed in social justice, and she walked that walk. Even in her 80s she could be found protesting a bus strike outside city hall, in winter, unmistakable in her green tam and woolly coat.

“Of course it was me,” Ms. Porter told her friend and author Ms. Morgan, for a 2011 profile in Newfoundland Quarterly. “I heard that single mother on the radio – she has to walk an hour to work or else use food money to get back and forth – anyway my sister and niece are bus users and they were down there too.”

Ms. Morgan noted what this encapsulated about Ms. Porter and her priorities: fairness for workers, commitment to family, even her history as a townie who took buses all her life.

“She had worked to make public transportation more accessible,” Ms. Moore said. “Not glamorous work, at first glance, but in a city gouged by wind and often storm-riven, a good bus system could mean a pretty big change in the ordinary lives of the people who depended on it.”

It was also Ms. Porter’s idea to bring Metroverse to St. John’s. The project saw poetry posted in city buses to give passengers something evocative to read among all the advertisements, and to put money in poets’ pockets.

As for her lifelong, bone-deep activism for women’s equality, Ms. Porter once said feminism “wasn’t something I needed to be talked into.” She also ran four times for the NDP between 1975 and 1985, one of the first women in Newfoundland and Labrador to do so, when people still thought it was funny for women to run for office. She estimated her first campaign cost about $550. In 2003 the NDP started a fund in her name to aid female candidates.

Of her activism, she told Ms. Morgan, “many times you don’t win of course;” in any case she “didn’t deserve any credit” for this work, as it was just the way she saw the world, like some people saw colours and others were colour-blind.

Ms. Moore also called Ms. Porter “one of Canada’s best writers,” while Ms. Morgan dubbed her “Newfoundland’s Roddy Doyle.” She did not romanticize in biography or fiction, and observed and inscribed details few others would. For example, her poem Full Circle was about child abuse – and for this reason was struck from a 1979 high school anthology by a provincial Department of Education bureaucrat.

Agnes Helen Fogwill Porter was born May 8, 1930, in a narrow, three-storey house on the Southside of St. John’s, the oldest of five children of Robert and Evelyn (née Horwood) Fogwill.

Her father worked for Newfoundland Railway and was an active union leader. “Many of the men on the Southside worked like dogs hauling coal or working longshore without ever making a living wage,” she told Ms. Morgan, pointing out that her father, though he earned a decent salary with the railway, never owned a car.

She inherited his drive for advocacy, and even as a schoolgirl she campaigned for the Pro-Confederate side of the 1949 vote, standing on the corner of Job’s Cove and Water Street with a petition. (And in the 1970s, when her then-school-age son Johnny protested the Vietnam War in front of the American Consulate on Kingsbridge Road, she went too.)

As a child, the only library books she read that were set in Canada were by L.M. Montgomery; there were no book publishers yet in Newfoundland and Labrador. But still from childhood she wrote stories and poems almost every day.

She attended Holloway School and Prince of Wales College, and “got her Grade 11″ but did not go to Memorial University of Newfoundland; she was expected to work and did a business course.

She was employed after school and during the summers at the Gosling Library, then as a shorthand typist with the Department of Justice (filling gaps in her notebooks with stories and poems). After all her children were in school she worked at the A.C. Hunter Research library.

In 1962 she enrolled creative writing class (at night, non-credit) taught by Dr. Paul Aldus.

“On the second night, the teacher asked if anyone would read from what they had written, and Helen stood up,” Ms. Morgan told The Telegram in 2014. “And she read a wonderful, witty essay on her relationship to housework. Housework was a pretty political subject then. I was blown away not just by the power of Helen’s writing but also by her composure.” Ms. Rubia was another fellow student; the three became inseparable and together they helped found the Newfoundland Writers’ Guild in 1968.

Ms. Porter’s short stories were widely published, in Chatelaine and Saturday Night and as far afield as New Zealand. Many were dramatized on CBC Radio, including Bus Ride, a conversation between two women coming home from bingo. She freelanced in different genres, including Globe and Mail book reviews.

She also wrote, forthrightly, about mental health. She said her father told her more than once that he had been depressed all his life, and she believed she had suffered her first bout of depression when she was nine, although she was not diagnosed until she was 51.

Predeceased by her husband, John (1983), and son Johnny (2016), she leaves her children Kathy, Anne and Stephen; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

“In her later years, she lost most of her vision,” her family wrote in her death notice. “But she found ways to cope.”

Indeed, her humour did not flag. When she received her honorary degree from Memorial University in 1997, she joked it was one way to get a university degree without taking out a student loan. She was also named a member of the Order of Canada in 2015, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arts Council of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1993, along with more than a dozen Arts and Letters awards across many writing disciplines, and Life Memberships of the Newfoundland Writers’ Guild, the Writers’ Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Writers’ Union of Canada. She was active with PEN, and a charter member of the St. John’s Status of Women. The city of St. John’s also named a bridge after her.

Neither did her creative impulse and community interests fade. She told Ms. Morgan, “I’ve always loved to write. I guess the main thing is that I’ve always been fascinated by the things people say and do, by the lives of perfectly ordinary people – there are no ordinary people of course.”