A jury found a Winnipeg man guilty Wednesday of manslaughter in the presumed death of a husband and father who disappeared nearly four years ago.

Kyle Pietz had pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the death of Eduardo Balaquit, who was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he left his home to go to his job as a night cleaner.

Pietz and Balaquit had worked in the same building in the city’s northwest.

Crown prosecutors argued Pietz killed Balaquit in an act of financial desperation.

The jury heard Pietz robbed Balaquit of his bank card and pin numbers and then disposed of his body in a rural area outside the city.

His body has never been found.

Court heard Balaquit, 59, showed up for work at Westcon Equipment and Rentals and disarmed the building’s alarm code at 6:05 p.m. He was never seen or heard from again.

Pietz had worked for the company until May of that same year. The Crown alleged Pietz stopped showing up for work shortly after he stole $1,700 in cash from a lockbox.

Prosecutors told the jury that Pietz was desperate to get cash because he was jobless, in debt and owed creditors a significant amount of money.

On the last day Balaquit was seen alive, Pietz fielded calls from creditors, the Crown said. He had recently defaulted on payments.

Pietz’s finances led him to his former workplace because it was an easy mark, prosecutor Brent Davidson said during his closing arguments.

The jury heard evidence of Pietz’s car being seen in the area of the building where he had worked and in the parking lot at the same time Balaquit’s car was seen.

During the investigation, Pietz told police he was driving past his former workplace when he saw Balaquit outside unloading garbage bags. Pietz told officers he spoke with Balaquit and asked the cleaner for some boxes for packing purposes.

No one has testified to seeing the two together that night.

The Crown alleges Pietz killed Balaquit in the Westcon building, put his body in the back of Pietz’s SUV, covered the body with boxes and disposed of it near Arborg, Man., about 120 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Cellphone records presented during the trial tracked Pietz in the area of the Westcon building and then later near Arborg.

Court heard that officers found a Post-it note with Balaquit’s personal identification numbers on it in Pietz’s home, but investigators were unable to locate the actual cards.

Balaquit’s accounts were drained of $700.

Police were unable to determine how Balaquit died. Forensics found no traces of blood in the building or in Pietz’s car and home.

Family members testified Balaquit was a hard-working husband and father. He had four jobs to support his family, including as a contract cleaner for more than 20 years.

Prosecutors told the jury Balaquit had no known enemies or health problems, and there was no other reasonable explanation for his sudden disappearance.

Pietz’s lawyer argued that, without forensics or a body, jurors could not conclude her client was guilty of manslaughter.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship

