Christophe HerblinHO/The Canadian Press

One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continually asked police after his arrest how long it would take before he was proved not guilty.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a long-time executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

Dodgson said he asked two different officers when he would be found not guilty and initially claimed he had been out of town at the time of the attack.

Under cross-examination, Dodgson – who is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times in the parking lot outside the restaurant – continued to deny any memory of the stabbing, but did admit that he often carried a knife when he went out by himself.

He testified Monday that he remembered being in a scuffle, but had gaps in his memory due to heavy drug and alcohol use.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.