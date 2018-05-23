 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur makes court appearance

Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur makes court appearance

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

In this artist's sketch, alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur makes an appearance via video in a Toronto courtroom on April 11, 2018.

Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

A man accused of killing men associated with Toronto’s gay village appeared briefly in court today.

Bruce McArthur was remanded in custody until June 22 for what is expected to be another short appearance.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, McArthur, 66, said little during the short appearance via video link.

Story continues below advertisement

He looked downcast while his lawyer and Crown set the new date.

The landscaper is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men, most of whom had ties to the gay village.

Police allege he buried the remains of at least some of his victims in planter boxes.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.