Acting OPP head files motion in court to prevent Taverner from starting Monday

The acting head of Ontario’s provincial police force has gone to court in a last-ditch attempt to prevent his chosen successor from taking over the job next week.

Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair filed a motion in an Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday to try to force a delay of Monday’s appointment of Toronto Police Superintendent Ron Taverner, a close friend of Premier Doug Ford, as the next commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Dec. 11, Deputy Commissioner Blair sent a letter asking the Ontario Ombudsman’s office to review and, if necessary, delay Supt. Taverner’s appointment. The letter said that perceptions of inappropriate political influence surrounding the appointment could undermine public confidence in the OPP.

But “the Ombudsman refused to exercise his jurisdiction to review Commissioner Blair’s request,” lawyer Julian Falconer, who is acting for Deputy Commissioner Blair, said in a statement released Friday.

Mr. Falconer said he is invoking a legal remedy that involves petitioning a court to spur the Ombudsman to act.

In a statement, Mr. Falconer said: “The application states: ‘If the Ombudsman does not review the complaint, the independence of the OPP will continue to operate under a cloud of suspicion.

“This is a serious matter as the independence of the OPP – a body that can be called in to investigate provincial politicians – must be seen as legitimate in the eyes of the citizenry."

