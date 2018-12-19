Activist fought to protect the vulnerable

Open this photo in gallery Margaret McBurney, building committee chairman, and June Callwood, president, in a resident's bedroom at Casey House in Toronto, on Feb. 29, 1988. John McNeill/The Globe and Mail

Author and activist Margaret McBurney, who died on Nov. 17 at age 87, was driven by her strong sense of compassion to fight for vulnerable people.

In the 1970s, after her son John was injured by firecrackers, she lobbied the federal government to keep firecrackers out of the hands of children. Her efforts prompted an amendment to the law that still stands.

When John was killed by a drunk driver a decade later, Ms. McBurney advocated for harsher sentences for impaired drivers. Through that work, she met the journalist and activist June Callwood, whose son Casey had also been killed by a drunk driver. Ms. McBurney helped Ms. Callwood and others launch the HIV/AIDS treatment facility and hospice Casey House in 1988 – at a time when there was much stigma around the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was extremely curious about people’s stories, and extremely empathetic about the suffering of the world,” her daughter Megan McBurney said.

Ms. McBurney wrote numerous books on architecture and social history, and was a longtime member of the Arts and Letters Club in Toronto. She joined in 1986, the year after women were first admitted, and served as its first female president starting in 1998.

She wrote a book about the club for its 100th anniversary, and also edited It’s All About Kindness, a 2012 collection of essays memorializing Ms. Callwood.

Ms. McBurney served as a volunteer board member for many organizations, including the Toronto Preservation Board, Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation and Trinity Home Hospice. She was awarded the Ontario Association of Architects’ Allied Arts Award in 1996 and the Heritage Toronto Award of Merit in 2008.

“She was a champion of injustice,” her longtime friend Lesley Fairfield said. “She had an innate ability to inspire others to be as much of an activist as she was.” The two met through the Arts and Letters Club and Ms. Fairfield told her friend that her father, Robert, had designed the Stratford Festival’s Festival Theatre but had never been properly credited for it. He had died in 1994 and it had “always bothered him” to be unacknowledged.

“This is terrible,” Ms. McBurney responded, and she soon began writing letters to the artistic director, Richard Monette, who did not reply. Ms. McBurney soon organized a larger letter-writing campaign and got a lawyer involved. It took nearly a year to get action. But in 2002, Mr. Fairfield was officially recognized as the designer of the theatre at a ceremony, and there’s now a plaque with his name on it in the theatre’s lobby.

Getting involved in difficult social issues was common for Ms. McBurney. Megan recalls being quite young when her mother came home in tears from a meeting of an anti-child-pornography group. “Some of the information she was subjected to, to be educated about what was happening, upset her for days.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As the president of the Arts and Letters Club, Ms. McBurney ran civic-minded events. That included a fundraiser to help St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto fix a leak in its ceiling that was ruining murals painted by artists from the Group of Seven.

Some members of the club had limited financial resources. Ms. McBurney would personally top up their tabs out of her own pocket.

Margaret Isobel McElroy was born on Feb. 27, 1931, in Regina. Her father, Harold, was a banker and her mother, Ethel, a teacher, so the family – which included younger brother Murdoch – was relatively comfortable during the Depression. The family valued civic-mindedness, and put it into practice. “Many men who really suffered, who lost their jobs, were at their dining room table every night,” Megan said.

After high school, Margaret went to the University of Manitoba for its degree program in interior design, the only one of its kind in the country. She was the first woman to graduate from that program and she got her first professional job at an architectural firm in Regina.

In 1955, she married engineer Robert McBurney. A year later, her father, Harold, died in a plane crash at age 56 – Margaret saw coverage on television and knew right away it was his flight. A letter from him arrived a few days later calling her a “perfect daughter” and finishing with: “I am very proud of you Marg.”

With their two young children, Jane Ann (who goes by Jay) and John, the McBurney family moved to London, Ont., where she worked as a designer, and then to Toronto. In 1965, she started working with the Ontario Architectural Inventory to survey pre-1855 buildings in the province, a project run by the University of Toronto. Around this time, Ms. McBurney read in the paper about babies needing homes. That, and health concerns about having another child led them to adopt Margaret (who goes by Megan) in 1968.

Story continues below advertisement

During Victoria Day weekend in 1971, Jay, John and some friends were lighting firecrackers at the family cottage on Lake of Bays when a stray spark ignited firecrackers in John’s pocket.

The screams of John, his sister and the others were “terrifying to hear,” Ms. McBurney told the Globe and Mail at the time. The injuries he sustained to his thigh, groin and hands required six weeks of treatment at the Hospital for Sick Children.

The doctors there told Ms. McBurney that every time there was a holiday involving firecrackers, they would get an onslaught of injured kids. “Mom was the first to say that was unacceptable,” Megan said. “That was always her thing.”

She spearheaded a national campaign to change the rules around selling firecrackers to children, enlisting the help of her colleagues and connections at the volunteer organization the Junior League of Toronto. Her efforts resulted in an amendment to the federal Explosives Act that banned firecrackers and placed significant restrictions on the purchase and use of fireworks. (Injuries and deaths related to fireworks subsequently dropped dramatically.)

Meanwhile, her inventory work led her to meet writer Mary Byers. The two were surveying York Region and they found themselves fascinated by the personal stories people told them. They approached the University of Toronto Press with the idea for a book that included these stories, plus photographs, and they sold it. Rural Roots: Pre-Confederation Buildings of the York Region of Ontario came out in 1976. The duo followed up with three more Ontario-based books about social history and architecture.

Then they began travelling to Atlantic Canada and wrote two more books: Atlantic Hearth: Early Homes and Families of Nova Scotia (1994) and True Newfoundlanders: Early Homes and Families of Newfoundland and Labrador (1997).

Story continues below advertisement

But, in 1980, John – then in his 20s – was killed by a drunk driver in Vancouver. The driver fled the scene and wasn’t found until six months later, yet only got two months’ community service for the crime, and that was waived because he had a family to support.

“There has not been a day from then until now, 35 years later that I don’t think about him several times a day,” Ms. McBurney wrote in an unpublished memoir. “These were deep sorrows in her life, always,” Ms. Fairfield said of Ms. McBurney’s loss of her son as well as the earlier loss of her father at a relatively young age.

Ms. McBurney became involved in advocacy work around impaired driving sentences. She then met Ms. Callwood, who recruited her for the steering committee of yet-to-open Casey House. Starting in 1985, Ms. McBurney leveraged her considerable connections to garner donations of goods and services for the project. She used her design contacts and skills to manage volunteer design teams and coordinate general contractors and trades during the renovation of the building.

But things were difficult at the McBurney home. “I can’t say my father was hugely supportive of her writing, but she persevered and was quite bullish about it,” Megan recalled. That conflict and their grief over losing John were too much for the couple.

Meanwhile, Ms. McBurney met writer Rod Austin through Casey House. “He understood my grief, and the grief of parents at Casey House. … That’s why I fell in love with him,” she wrote. The two married in 1995 at the Arts and Letters Club.

Mr. Austin died in 2002 and Ms. McBurney had a few years with partner Robert Beardsley. He then became unwell and died in 2017 while her Alzheimer’s disease was progressing, and she moved into a nursing home.

Friends remember her tirelessness and her warmth. She hosted huge dinner parties and was like a magnet, drawing together caring, creative people as eager to make change as she was. Ms. Fairfield said: “She always referred to problems as challenges.”