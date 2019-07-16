 Skip to main content

Canada Additional charging stations in B.C. add range for eco-friendly electric vehicles

Victoria
The Canadian Press
British Columbia is making it easier to explore the province in eco-friendly electric vehicles.

The Ministry of Transportation says 12 vehicle charging sites have been completed and more are on the way.

Nine of the 12 sites offer direct-current equipment, capable of completely charging a fully depleted battery in 30 minutes or less.

Level two chargers at the other three stations, which are part of the Accelerate Kootenays electric vehicle charging network, can recharge an empty battery in two to 10 hours, depending on the vehicle.

The ministry says the completed sites include one between Merritt and Kelowna, two on Highway 3 near Hope and Osoyoos, three north of Kamloops and three in southeastern B.C.

Three more sites on Vancouver Island are located between Port Alberni and Tofino and in Port Renfrew.

