 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Advance polls in three Newfoundland ridings reopen after Hurricane Larry forced shutdown

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Advance polls in three of Newfoundland’s seven federal ridings have reopened after hurricane Larry forced them to shut down for a day.

Elections Canada opted to shutter the polls in the ridings of St. John’s East, St. John’s South-Mount Pearl and Avalon after the storm caused widespread damage and power outages along the Avalon Peninsula.

Spokeswoman Francoise Enguehard says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, noting local officials asked residents to stay home and give crews a chance to clean up from the storm.

Story continues below advertisement

But Enguehard says advance polls in all three ridings are back up and running as of this morning.

She says there will be no additional day of advance voting in those ridings to make up for the one lost, noting those wishing to cast an early ballot have until 9 p.m. Monday to do so.

Advance polling opened across Canada on Friday and is set to run for four days ahead of election day on Sept. 20.

Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm along the island’s south coast late Friday night, bringing sheets of rain and sustained winds of up to 130 km/h across much of the eastern part of the province.

Elections Canada initially said opening of advance polls in the three ridings would be delayed as officials assessed the damage caused by the storm.

St. John’s East is a hotly-contested riding, with Liberal newcomer Joanne Thompson vying to swipe the seat from the NDP following Jack Harris’s announcement that he wouldn’t be running again.

The NDP are hoping labour leader Mary Shortall will maintain the party’s hold on the district.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies