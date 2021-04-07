 Skip to main content
Canada

Advisory panel stands by recommendation to extend time between COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to four months

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A health worker prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, on March 24, 2021.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it is standing by its emergency recommendation to extend the delivery of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to four months.

The panel’s “rapid” response recommendation a month ago was followed by further research on the vaccines.

NACI’s experts say they still believe that extending the time to give a second dose will bring protection to Canadians more quickly.

The panel says it expects the administration of second doses won’t end up taking as long as four months based on Canada’s expected vaccine supply.

More to come.

