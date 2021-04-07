Advisory panel stands by recommendation to extend time between COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to four months

Open this photo in gallery A health worker prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, on March 24, 2021. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it is standing by its emergency recommendation to extend the delivery of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to four months.

The panel’s “rapid” response recommendation a month ago was followed by further research on the vaccines.

NACI’s experts say they still believe that extending the time to give a second dose will bring protection to Canadians more quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel says it expects the administration of second doses won’t end up taking as long as four months based on Canada’s expected vaccine supply.

More to come.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.