 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Advocacy group asks Ontario court to halt federal hotel-quarantine policy

Sean FineJustice Writer
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A person looks out of a window at a quarantine hotel near Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

A legal advocacy group is asking a court to shut down Canada’s hotel-quarantine policy, saying it is arbitrary because people could safely isolate at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in a filing on Monday to halt the federal quarantine policy immediately.

The group is joined in its legal action by five Canadians – three from British Columbia, one from Ontario and one from Quebec – who either need to leave the country to be with ill or injured family members, or have just returned from doing so. For instance, a B.C. man with a cross-border marriage wishes to leave to help his wife, disabled by an injury, prepare for surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s COVID-19 quarantine hotels are now mandatory for international air travellers. Here’s what you need to know

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

No date has been scheduled yet for a hearing.

A little more than two weeks ago, Ottawa began requiring every person who enters the country by air to show proof of prepaid accommodation for three days at a government-approved location before boarding their flight. Once at their hotel, they need to test negative for the coronavirus before leaving, and then to complete their 14-day quarantine at home. The three-day stay can cost upwards of $2,000, the foundation says, describing that amount as punitively high for single-earner families such as that of the B.C. man who hopes to be with his wife in the United States.

“It’s bizarre to me, and cruel, that the government would not show compassion to these individuals who are required to travel to help their ailing loved ones,” Christine Van Geyn, the foundation’s litigation director, said in an interview.

And yet, she said, the government quarantine rules allow entry for compassionate reasons in the reverse situation (where the ill person is in Canada), without the three-day hotel stay.

The foundation is seeking $10,000 in damages for the rights violations, which would pay the $2,000 cost for each of the five travellers.

A Health Canada spokesman said the government intends to respond to the court action, and has no further comment. Health Canada’s website said travellers are not permitted to quarantine at home to limit the possible exposure of others to COVID-19. The website warns against non-essential travel outside Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the tighter border controls are intended to keep everyone safe, not punish travellers. Anyone who violates the quarantine order is subject to fines of up to $3,000 a day. They could also be charged with violating instructions on entering Canada, and subject to a maximum of six months in jail and $750,000 in fines.

Story continues below advertisement

The foundation is claiming a violation of several Charter rights: Section 6, which protects Canadians’ right to enter and leave Canada; Section 7, the right to liberty; Section 9, the right not to be arbitrarily detained; and Section 12, the right to be free from cruel and unusual treatment.

It says it will present evidence from a traveller that there was a 23-hour wait for food.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies