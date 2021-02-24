Advocates call for COVID-19 vaccination plan for migrant and undocumented workers

Advocates say migrant and undocumented workers should have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Migrant Rights Network is calling on all levels of governments to guarantee that access.

The group is expected to make the call in a news conference today along with doctors and labour leaders.

They say they are concerned that thousands of migrant and undocumented workers will not get the vaccine because of their immigration status.

The group says government vaccination plans do not include measures that would guarantee safe access to the shot for the workers.

The Ontario government has not said if temporary foreign workers employed on the province’s farms would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says results from COVID-19 vaccinations so far are encouraging enough that she thinks the need for massive lockdowns could be over before the end of the summer. But Tam says some of the more personal measures, like wearing masks and limiting close contact outside our households, may be with us longer. The Canadian Press

