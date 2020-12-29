 Skip to main content
Aerial search located debris ‘consistent’ with missing Nova Scotia scallop vessel, RCMP say

HILLSBURN, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

An RCAF Cormorant helicopter flies over the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S., in an area where empty life-rafts from a scallop fishing vessel where reported on Dec. 15, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The RCMP say they have located debris that may belong to the missing scallop dragger that sank off Nova Scotia’s southwest coast earlier this month.

Police say they searched about 100 kilometres of coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville by helicopter Monday and found debris “consistent” with a section of the upper portion of the Chief William Saulis.

The Chief William Saulis was manned by six men and on its way back from a fishing trip when it sank early on Dec. 15. Only the body of 48-year-old Michael Drake from Newfoundland and Labrador has been found.

Police said today they are working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to confirm whether the debris was from the missing scallop boat.

The RCMP suspended their aerial search today because a helicopter was unavailable but said they will resume the operation Wednesday.

Crew members Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Michael Drake, Dan Forbes and Geno Francis as well as captain Charles Roberts were on board the Chief William Saulis when an emergency beacon signal was received at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 15.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

