Federal agents in Manitoba have made an arrest and seized what they estimate to be more than $50-millon worth of suspected methamphetamine.

The Canada Border Services Agency says officers made the discovery on Jan. 14 at the Boissevain, Man., entry point of the Canada-U.S. border.

The agency says officers examined a commercial truck and found more than 400 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine packed in a number of rolling duffel bags.

The shipment was headed to Winnipeg with what amounts to four million doses of the highly addictive synthetic stimulant.

The truck driver, arrested by border officers and transferred to RCMP, has been charged with importing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The border agency describes it as the largest seizure of illegal narcotics in the Prairies region.

“These drugs were destined not only for the streets of Winnipeg but throughout Manitoba and beyond,” Insp. Joe Telus with federal policing at Manitoba RCMP said in a release on Wednesday.

“There is no doubt this shipment would have inflicted significant harm to our communities.”

The driver is slated to appear in court on Feb. 1.