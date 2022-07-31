The head of the International AIDS Society is publicly calling out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, essentially daring him to address delegates to a massive international health conference in Montreal to help make up for a series of gaffes in the government’s response to the global HIV-AIDS pandemic.

“The HIV response requires a bold champion to help avert millions of needlessly lost lives,” Dr. Adeeba Kamarulzaman, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur said in an open letter posted on Twitter Sunday evening.

“I cordially invite you, @JustinTrudeau, to address the global HIV community at the #AIDS2022 closing ceremony to outline your vision for the HIV response at home and around the world.”

Canada has been under fire for denying visas to hundreds of scientists, activists and people living with HIV-AIDS who had been planning to attend the 24th International AIDS Conference.

Insult was added to injury when Harjit Sajjan, the Minister of International Development, did not show up to deliver welcoming remarks at the Montreal conference. Demonstrators responded with a march and chants such as “No more racist hosts.”

Domestically, the Liberal government has been under fire for failing to adequately fund AIDS groups. Funding for Canadians AIDS groups has been fixed at $73-million annually since 2008, and they are demanding a hike to $100-million. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is supposed to make a funding announcement Monday.

Canada contributed $930-million to the Global Fund to Fights AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria from 2020 to 2022 but has not yet made public its contribution going forward.

The Prime Minister and his family are currently on vacation in Costa Rica.

