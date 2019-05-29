 Skip to main content

Canada Air Canada airport operations affected by technical issues

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Air Canada airport operations affected by technical issues

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Passengers push their luggage through the departure terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, May 24, 2019. Air Canada says it is experiencing a system-wide technical issue affecting its airport operations, check-in and call centres.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Air Canada says it is experiencing a system-wide technical issue affecting its airport operations, check-in and call centres.

Spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the airline is working to resolve the problem, but did not say when service is expected to be restored.

He says it is expected to result in some flight delays and cancellations.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Pearson International Airport, as well as the airports in Calgary and Vancouver, say they are working to support Air Canada.

The Toronto airport’s website shows more than two dozen Air Canada flights that were to depart from the city have been delayed.

Fitzpatrick says customers should check their flight status on their local airport websites or sites such as flightaware.com.

“We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” he says Tuesday in an e-mail. “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter