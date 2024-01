RCMP say an Air Canada flight was diverted to Winnipeg after a teenage passenger assaulted a family member.

The Mounties say the flight was en route from Toronto to Calgary on Wednesday afternoon when a 16-year-old boy from Grande Prairie, Alta., assaulted another passenger who is a relative.

They say airline employees and passengers restrained the teen.

He was arrested and taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

RCMP say the adult passenger was treated on scene for minor physical injuries.