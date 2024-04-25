Air Canada says it is reviewing policies after ‘regrettable incident’ that saw removal of national chief’s headdress from airline cabin

Open this photo in gallery: Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport Toronto on April 28, 2021.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Air Canada says it is reviewing its policies as a result of a “regrettable incident” that involved airline staff taking the headdress of the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations from the cabin of a plane.

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, who was elected the national chief of the AFN in December, says she was flying from Montreal to Fredericton on Wednesday when her headdress was taken by airline staff.

Ms. Woodhouse Nepinak posted on Facebook on Thursday detailing the incident and also posted photos. The images show airline staff carrying the headdress off the plane in a plastic bag.

In the Facebook post, the national chief thanked Canadians on the plane who stood up for her and tried to help.

“Air Canada needs a protocol for First Peoples so that we are not harassed for our sacred items,” she said. ”Our headdresses don’t belong in garbage bags by airlines.”

Air Canada said in a statement Thursday evening that it had reached out directly to the national chief to “better understand and apologize for her experience.”

The airline also said it is following up on the matter internally and Air Canada “understands the importance of accommodating customers with items and symbols of sacred cultural significance, and in the past the Chiefs have been able to travel while transporting their headdresses in the cabin.”

It said it will be reviewing its policies as a result of the “regrettable incident to ensure special items such as this, whose significance we appreciate, are able to travel in the cabin with the customer consistently.”

After the national chief posted about what happened to her, First Nations leaders responded immediately with dismay.

Alvin Fiddler, the Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, said that he was so sorry that she had to experience this and that it was “simply unacceptable.”

Mr. Fiddler also posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that “this is shameful.”

”I believe you owe our national chief an apology,” he wrote. ”And please ensure all members of your team are aware and follow all protocols on handling sacred items.”

Former justice minister David Lametti also responded to Ms. Woodhouse Nepinak’s post.

”This is shameful. And ridiculous,” the former MP wrote.

In a later statement, Mr. Lametti said that ceremonial headdress are infused with meaning and spirituality.

“It can’t simply be placed in checked luggage,” he said, adding that if Air Canada is serious about reconciliation “it has to find a way to accommodate this headdress.”

“I have been on numerous flights where larger pieces of ordinary luggage were placed safely in the cabin,” he said. “Their refusal in this case is simply shocking.”

Perry Bellegarde, a former national chief of the AFN, issued a statement on Thursday evening saying that this never should have happened.

“If Air Canada is serious about reconciliation with First Nations, it’s essential for the corporation to greatly strengthen their anti-racism training for all personnel from the flight attendants to the CEO,” he said.

“During my time as the Chief of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations and as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, I travelled very often with my eagle feather headdress in its case and never experienced any difficulties transporting it as carry on luggage. I’d be pleased to advise Air Canada on a good path forward. "